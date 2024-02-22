

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results and final inflation from the euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue business sentiment survey results. The manufacturing confidence index is forecast to remain unchanged at 99 in February.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is set to publish France's composite Purchasing Managers' survey results. Economists forecast the composite index to rise to 45.0 in February from 44.6 in the previous month.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI survey results are due. The composite index is seen at 47.5 in February, up from 47.0 in January.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes flash euro area composite PMI survey data. Economists expect the composite indicator to advance to 48.5 in February from 47.9 a month ago.



In the meantime, final inflation figures are due from Italy. Consumer price inflation is seen at 0.8 percent in January, unchanged from the preliminary estimate, and up from 0.6 percent in December.



Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS composite PMI survey results are due. The index is forecast to remain unchanged at 52.9 in February.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone final inflation data is due. The flash data showed that inflation eased to 2.8 percent in January from 2.9 percent in December. The statistical office is set to confirm the preliminary estimate.



At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on January 24 and 25.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken