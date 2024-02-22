

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK), an aerospace major, said on Thursday that it has inked a MoU with a Vietjet Air, a Vietnamese low-cost airline, to supply twenty A330-900 widebodies.



Vietjet's first-ever wide body order will allow it to operate the aircraft on the airline's growing long range network, as well as on high capacity regional services.



They will replace the carrier's current fleet of leased A330-300s, as well as providing for network expansion.



Christian Scherer, CEO of the Commercial Aircraft business of Airbus, said: 'The A330neo will enable the airline to achieve the lowest possible operating costs per seat and to continue to offer its customers the best possible value wherever they fly. It will also be the perfect complement to the A321XLRs already on order with the airline, as it spreads its wings to more far flung destinations.'



Powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200 nm or 13,300 km non-stop.



