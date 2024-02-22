

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2023 net income, under IFRS17/9 accounting standards, increased by 45% to 7.2 billion euros, primarily reflecting the increase in underlying earnings, combined with higher net realized capital gains. Compared to fiscal 2022 as restated under IFRS17/9, underlying earnings increased by 27% to 7.6 billion euros. Compared to IFRS4 fiscal 2022, underlying earnings increased by 6%. Compared to fiscal 2022 under IFRS4, underlying earnings per share was 3.31 euros, up 8%.



Under IFRS17/9, fiscal 2023 gross written premiums & other revenues were 102.74 billion euros, up 3% on a comparable basis.



The Group announced a new capital management policy targeting a total payout ratio of 75%, comprising a 60% dividend payout ratio and an additional 15% from annual share buy-backs. A dividend of 1.98 euros per share will be proposed at the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting on April 23, 2024. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 6, 2024, with an exdividend date of April 30, 2024.



AXA's Board approved on February 21, 2024 the launch of a new share buy-back program for up to 1.6 billion euros. This comprises 1.1 billion euros in annual share buy-back, and a 0.5 billion euros anti-dilutive share buy-back related to the reinsurance agreement for an in-force Savings portfolio at AXA France.



