

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automobile major Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) on Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders fell 21.7 percent to 3.12 billion euros from last year's 3.98 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 2.99 euros, down 19.7 percent from prior year's 3.72 euros.



EBIT of 4.33 billion euros declined 20.1 percent from the prior year.



Revenue fell 1.8 percent to 40.26 billion euros from last year's 41.00 billion euros, with a 3.2 percent drop in Mercedes-Benz Cars unit. Mercedes-Benz Vans revenue grew 9.7 percent and Mercedes-Benz Mobility revenues grew 2.2 percent.



Further, the company said its Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, at the Annual General Meeting on May 8, will propose a dividend of 5.30 euros per share, higher than last year's 5.20 euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Mercedes-Benz Group expects Group revenue to remain at the prior-year level. Group EBIT is expected to be slightly below the previous year's level in a market environment that remains challenging.



