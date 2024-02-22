

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefonica reported that its fourth quarter net loss attributable to equity holders of the parent was 2.15 billion euros compared to net income of 525 million euros in the prior year. Basic loss per share was 0.39 euros compared to earnings per share of 0.08 euros in the prior year.



In underlying terms, net income was 730 million euros in the fourth quarter, a decline of 5.5% year-over-year, after excluding - 1.15 billion euros of restructuring and -1.734 billion euro of other impacts, including the goodwill impairment in VMO2.



Underlying earnings per share were 0.12 euros compared to 0.13 euros in the previous year.



Quarterly revenue declined 0.5% year-over-year to 10.15 billion euros.



For fiscal year 2024, the company projects revenue growth to be about 1% year-over-year, EBITDA 1% to 2% growth year-over-year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken