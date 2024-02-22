DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 21 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.476 GBP1.264 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.462 GBP1.258 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.470222 GBP1.260914

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,241,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1717 1.468 XDUB 08:04:58 00068943715TRLO0 1854 1.462 XDUB 08:36:17 00068944745TRLO0 3990 1.476 XDUB 09:49:33 00068946280TRLO0 3990 1.476 XDUB 09:51:52 00068946317TRLO0 1060 1.476 XDUB 09:53:28 00068946336TRLO0 1854 1.472 XDUB 10:17:18 00068946809TRLO0 6644 1.476 XDUB 10:21:00 00068946901TRLO0 6644 1.476 XDUB 10:21:58 00068946930TRLO0 1337 1.476 XDUB 10:21:58 00068946931TRLO0 5 1.470 XDUB 12:56:28 00068950113TRLO0 3 1.470 XDUB 12:56:28 00068950114TRLO0 1900 1.470 XDUB 13:05:19 00068950309TRLO0 1900 1.470 XDUB 13:05:19 00068950310TRLO0 1750 1.470 XDUB 13:05:19 00068950311TRLO0 1561 1.470 XDUB 13:05:19 00068950312TRLO0 8591 1.468 XDUB 13:30:22 00068950888TRLO0 1750 1.470 XDUB 13:30:22 00068950889TRLO0 1770 1.470 XDUB 13:30:22 00068950890TRLO0 235 1.466 XDUB 13:40:56 00068951051TRLO0 462 1.466 XDUB 13:47:23 00068951248TRLO0 1030 1.466 XDUB 13:58:02 00068951411TRLO0 1030 1.466 XDUB 14:11:20 00068951671TRLO0 465 1.466 XDUB 14:20:31 00068951896TRLO0 1030 1.466 XDUB 14:24:07 00068951989TRLO0 2762 1.466 XDUB 14:32:08 00068952223TRLO0 6964 1.466 XDUB 14:32:08 00068952224TRLO0 1750 1.466 XDUB 14:32:08 00068952225TRLO0 1783 1.464 XDUB 14:36:00 00068952348TRLO0 554 1.464 XDUB 14:36:01 00068952349TRLO0 1854 1.464 XDUB 14:36:01 00068952350TRLO0 857 1.470 XDUB 14:52:18 00068953126TRLO0 6644 1.470 XDUB 14:52:18 00068953127TRLO0 705 1.470 XDUB 14:52:18 00068953128TRLO0 6351 1.470 XDUB 15:19:28 00068954372TRLO0 3913 1.470 XDUB 15:19:28 00068954373TRLO0 6644 1.470 XDUB 15:44:48 00068955429TRLO0 342 1.470 XDUB 15:44:48 00068955430TRLO0 6305 1.470 XDUB 15:47:48 00068955585TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 248 126.20 XLON 08:05:13 00068943726TRLO0 1400 126.20 XLON 08:05:13 00068943727TRLO0 235 126.40 XLON 08:05:13 00068943728TRLO0 8000 126.40 XLON 09:43:43 00068946145TRLO0 90 126.40 XLON 09:43:43 00068946146TRLO0 6000 126.40 XLON 09:43:49 00068946156TRLO0 1942 126.40 XLON 09:43:49 00068946157TRLO0 6775 126.40 XLON 09:49:33 00068946278TRLO0 1262 126.40 XLON 09:49:33 00068946279TRLO0 5000 126.40 XLON 09:49:53 00068946288TRLO0 2886 126.40 XLON 09:49:53 00068946289TRLO0 6542 126.20 XLON 10:24:12 00068947010TRLO0 1174 126.20 XLON 10:24:32 00068947023TRLO0 1883 126.00 XLON 12:52:11 00068949997TRLO0 1488 126.00 XLON 12:52:11 00068949998TRLO0 6724 126.00 XLON 12:52:11 00068949999TRLO0 1067 126.00 XLON 12:52:11 00068950000TRLO0 8000 125.80 XLON 14:40:02 00068952501TRLO0 3122 125.80 XLON 14:40:02 00068952502TRLO0 1 125.80 XLON 14:40:02 00068952503TRLO0 4936 125.80 XLON 14:42:07 00068952562TRLO0 3892 125.80 XLON 14:42:07 00068952563TRLO0 8000 125.80 XLON 14:52:18 00068953124TRLO0 81 125.80 XLON 14:52:18 00068953125TRLO0 3273 126.00 XLON 15:44:34 00068955425TRLO0 8000 126.00 XLON 15:44:34 00068955426TRLO0 3485 126.00 XLON 15:44:34 00068955427TRLO0 4494 126.00 XLON 15:48:53 00068955655TRLO0

