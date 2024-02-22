Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
22 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 21 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.476     GBP1.264 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.462     GBP1.258 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.470222    GBP1.260914

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,241,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1717       1.468         XDUB      08:04:58      00068943715TRLO0 
1854       1.462         XDUB      08:36:17      00068944745TRLO0 
3990       1.476         XDUB      09:49:33      00068946280TRLO0 
3990       1.476         XDUB      09:51:52      00068946317TRLO0 
1060       1.476         XDUB      09:53:28      00068946336TRLO0 
1854       1.472         XDUB      10:17:18      00068946809TRLO0 
6644       1.476         XDUB      10:21:00      00068946901TRLO0 
6644       1.476         XDUB      10:21:58      00068946930TRLO0 
1337       1.476         XDUB      10:21:58      00068946931TRLO0 
5        1.470         XDUB      12:56:28      00068950113TRLO0 
3        1.470         XDUB      12:56:28      00068950114TRLO0 
1900       1.470         XDUB      13:05:19      00068950309TRLO0 
1900       1.470         XDUB      13:05:19      00068950310TRLO0 
1750       1.470         XDUB      13:05:19      00068950311TRLO0 
1561       1.470         XDUB      13:05:19      00068950312TRLO0 
8591       1.468         XDUB      13:30:22      00068950888TRLO0 
1750       1.470         XDUB      13:30:22      00068950889TRLO0 
1770       1.470         XDUB      13:30:22      00068950890TRLO0 
235       1.466         XDUB      13:40:56      00068951051TRLO0 
462       1.466         XDUB      13:47:23      00068951248TRLO0 
1030       1.466         XDUB      13:58:02      00068951411TRLO0 
1030       1.466         XDUB      14:11:20      00068951671TRLO0 
465       1.466         XDUB      14:20:31      00068951896TRLO0 
1030       1.466         XDUB      14:24:07      00068951989TRLO0 
2762       1.466         XDUB      14:32:08      00068952223TRLO0 
6964       1.466         XDUB      14:32:08      00068952224TRLO0 
1750       1.466         XDUB      14:32:08      00068952225TRLO0 
1783       1.464         XDUB      14:36:00      00068952348TRLO0 
554       1.464         XDUB      14:36:01      00068952349TRLO0 
1854       1.464         XDUB      14:36:01      00068952350TRLO0 
857       1.470         XDUB      14:52:18      00068953126TRLO0 
6644       1.470         XDUB      14:52:18      00068953127TRLO0 
705       1.470         XDUB      14:52:18      00068953128TRLO0 
6351       1.470         XDUB      15:19:28      00068954372TRLO0 
3913       1.470         XDUB      15:19:28      00068954373TRLO0 
6644       1.470         XDUB      15:44:48      00068955429TRLO0 
342       1.470         XDUB      15:44:48      00068955430TRLO0 
6305       1.470         XDUB      15:47:48      00068955585TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
248       126.20        XLON      08:05:13      00068943726TRLO0 
1400       126.20        XLON      08:05:13      00068943727TRLO0 
235       126.40        XLON      08:05:13      00068943728TRLO0 
8000       126.40        XLON      09:43:43      00068946145TRLO0 
90        126.40        XLON      09:43:43      00068946146TRLO0 
6000       126.40        XLON      09:43:49      00068946156TRLO0 
1942       126.40        XLON      09:43:49      00068946157TRLO0 
6775       126.40        XLON      09:49:33      00068946278TRLO0 
1262       126.40        XLON      09:49:33      00068946279TRLO0 
5000       126.40        XLON      09:49:53      00068946288TRLO0 
2886       126.40        XLON      09:49:53      00068946289TRLO0 
6542       126.20        XLON      10:24:12      00068947010TRLO0 
1174       126.20        XLON      10:24:32      00068947023TRLO0 
1883       126.00        XLON      12:52:11      00068949997TRLO0 
1488       126.00        XLON      12:52:11      00068949998TRLO0 
6724       126.00        XLON      12:52:11      00068949999TRLO0 
1067       126.00        XLON      12:52:11      00068950000TRLO0 
8000       125.80        XLON      14:40:02      00068952501TRLO0 
3122       125.80        XLON      14:40:02      00068952502TRLO0 
1        125.80        XLON      14:40:02      00068952503TRLO0 
4936       125.80        XLON      14:42:07      00068952562TRLO0 
3892       125.80        XLON      14:42:07      00068952563TRLO0 
8000       125.80        XLON      14:52:18      00068953124TRLO0 
81        125.80        XLON      14:52:18      00068953125TRLO0 
3273       126.00        XLON      15:44:34      00068955425TRLO0 
8000       126.00        XLON      15:44:34      00068955426TRLO0 
3485       126.00        XLON      15:44:34      00068955427TRLO0 
4494       126.00        XLON      15:48:53      00068955655TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  305215 
EQS News ID:  1842465 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1842465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
