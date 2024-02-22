

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG), on Thursday, reported a robust financial performance, meeting its 2023 guidance, driven by income growth, cost discipline, and strong asset quality. 'This performance enabled strong capital generation and increased shareholder distributions.'



The company's FY23 net income rose to £17.9 billion or 7.6p per share versus £17.5 billion or 4.9p per share last year.



Underlying profit increased 11% to £7.81 billion from £7.03 billion in the previous year. Statutory profit after tax amounted to £5.52 billion, 41% higher than the prior year's £3.92 billion.



Underlying net interest income was £13.8 billion, up 5% compared to £13.2 billion reported in the year 2022.



Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive, said, 'In 2023 the Group remained focused on proactively supporting people and businesses through persistent cost-of-living pressures, whilst financing their ambitions and growth. This has come alongside strong progress on our strategy and delivering increased shareholder returns, guided as always by our core purpose of Helping Britain Prosper.'



