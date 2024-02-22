

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK), a German building materials company, on Thursday reported an increase in net profit amidst a rise in revenue, decline in material costs, other operating expenses, and depreciation and amortization.



For the 12-month period, the company recorded a net profit of 1.928 billion euros or 10.43 euros per share, compared with 1.596 billion euros or 8.45 euros per share, posted last year.



Net income from continuing operations was 2.190 billion euros or 10.99 euros per share, higher than 1.732 billion euros or 8.49 euros per share a year ago.



Net loss from discontinued operations was at 103.5 million euros or 0.56 euro per share, compared with a loss of 9.1 million euros or 0.05 euro per share a year ago.



Profit before tax from continuing operations stood at 2.849 billion euros as against previous year's 2.217 billion euros.



Earnings before interest and taxes moved up to 3.023 billion euros from 2.282 billion euros last year.



Result from current operations stood at 3.022 billion euros, compared with 2.475 billion euros in 2022.



Depreciation and amortization fell to 1.235 billion euros from 1.263 billion euros a year ago.



Material costs were at 8.160 billion euros as against previous year's 8.961 billion euros.



Other operating expenses were down at 6.269 billion euros, compared with 6.359 billion euros.



Revenue improved to 21.177 billion euros from previous year's 21.095 billion euros.



On February 21, Heidelberg Materials announced a second share buyback drive of 1.2 billion euros for duration of three years. The first tranche is scheduled to start in the second quarter following the Annual General Meeting.



Looking ahead, the company expects demand in the construction sector to stabilize at a low level, even though inflation and persistently high financing costs are likely to continue to have a negative impact on residential construction in particular.



Heidelberg Materials said: 'For the 2024 financial year, Heidelberg Materials anticipates revenue growth (excluding scope and exchange rate effects) and expects the result from current operations (RCO) to be between €3.0 billion and €3.3 billion. ROIC is expected to be at around 10%.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken