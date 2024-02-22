

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence weakened in February after showing some recovery trend in the previous months, as entrepreneurs were positive about production expectations, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The industrial confidence index dropped to -7 in February from -5 in January.



The overall economic confidence index, which includes consumer expectations, also declined to 95.9 in February from 96.7 in the previous month.



The index measuring production expectations strengthened to 15 from 8 in the prior month. Meanwhile, the order backlog weakened, with the respective index falling to -26 from -22.



The survey showed that the construction confidence index rose slightly to -9 from -12 due to increased expectations for the development of employment.



For the service industry, the composite indicator was unchanged at 4.0, while the retail trade index dropped to -5.



