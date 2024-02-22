

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mining company Anglo American PLC (AAUKY.PK) Thursday reported profit attributable to equity shareholders of $283 million or $0.23 per share for the full year, 94 percent lower than $4.514 billion or $3.72 per share a year ago, impacted mainly by lower prices in platinum group metals, as well as diamonds.



Excluding one-time items, underlying earnings were $2.9 billion or $2.42 per basic share, down from $6 billion or $4.97 per basic share last year.



Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA declined to $9.958 billion from $14.495 billion a year ago.



Revenue decreased to $30.652 billion from $35.118 billion in the previous year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of $0.41 per share.



Looking ahead, the company expects industry conditions to remain challenging in the short term.



'Limited consumer demand growth and ongoing retailer caution are anticipated ahead of an expected return to growth into 2025,' Anglo American said in a statement.



