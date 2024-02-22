Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced enhancements for Wind River Studio designed to improve automation at scale, helping communication service providers (CSPs) support their growth of 5G-enabled services at the edge.

"There is growing demand for support for increased speed, bandwidth, and ultra-low latency to process 5G-enabled services at the intelligent edge. Automation at scale is becoming a necessary reality for operators to meet these requirements effectively," said Paul Miller, chief technology officer, Wind River. "To address customers' intensifying needs around deployment and upgrade automation, our latest enhancements for Wind River Studio can dramatically reduce upgrade and maintenance times while creating new opportunities for parallel operations in an increasingly hands-off manner. Additionally, operators can better optimize their power usage to enjoy new energy efficiencies."

The latest product capabilities in Wind River Studio enable advanced operations at scale:

Wind River Studio Cloud Platform upgrade time that is 50% faster, and Kubernetes upgrade time 65% faster, providing customers overall greater operational efficiencies

providing customers overall greater operational efficiencies Increased automation that provides unified and intent-driven capabilities to upgrade Studio components, storage systems, and Kubernetes

that provides unified and intent-driven capabilities to upgrade Studio components, storage systems, and Kubernetes Massive reductions in upgrade campaign durations due to centrally managed upgrade/update parallelization across the entire network

due to centrally managed upgrade/update parallelization across the entire network Validation, audit, and oversight capabilities that ensure that the infrastructure and environment are ready to accept a deployment, update, or upgrade in order to eliminate avoidable deployment and update failures

that ensure that the infrastructure and environment are ready to accept a deployment, update, or upgrade in order to eliminate avoidable deployment and update failures Energy efficiency advancements from finer granularity with per CPU per core power settings and new power metrics visualization available to third-party cloud-native network function (CNF) and Studio application, unlocking new analytic and configuration capabilities that optimize power usage

As CSPs transition to 5G cloud RAN, they face a myriad of challenges with hosting virtualized and containerized network functions on highly complex, distributed, and heterogeneous telco cloud deployments. These networks require new skills to automate, scale, and manage. To realize the full potential of service-based 5G architecture, increased automation and standardization will be key. The latest Wind River Studio capabilities improve automation for mass deployments for day 0 to day 2 deployment and operations at scale. Wind River can help significantly simplify the user's interaction with the upgrade process, reducing integration costs, decreasing opportunities for human error, and ultimately making advancements in scalability, reliability, and performance.

Based on the open source StarlingX project, Wind River Studio provides a fully cloud-native, Kubernetes- and container-based architecture for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of distributed edge networks at scale. It delivers a foundation to manage a geographically distributed network and simplifies day 1 and day 2 operations by providing a single-pane-of-glass, zero-touch automated solution. Studio addresses service providers' complex challenge of deploying and managing cloud-native infrastructure for core-to-edge distributed cloud networks to provide traditional RAN performance in a vRAN/Open RAN deployment.

Wind River has played key roles in the world's first successful 5G data session; first Open RAN deployment in Canada; in building commercial vRAN/O-RAN programs, including one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world; and in launching the first fully automated edge data center for commercial service.

For more information about Wind River work in telecommunications, visit www.windriver.com/solutions/telecommunications.

To view Wind River technologies firsthand at MWC Barcelona 2024, February 26-29, visit the Wind River booth in Hall 2, 2F25.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

