Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds awarded the 'Top Firms to Work for in AI & Analytics' and Sridhar Mantha recognized as 'AI Leader of the Year' at the 3AI ACME Awards

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been recognized among the 'Top Firms to Work for in AI & Analytics' at the 3AI ACME Awards 2024 presented at the BEYOND 2024 event. Additionally, a matter of great pride for the organization - Sridhar Mantha, President & CEO of Generative AI Business Unit (GBS), was honored as the 'AI Leader of the Year'.

From over 7400 nominations across 5 categories, Happiest Minds was recognized under two categories for engaging in building the next in-class AI & Analytics capabilities, solutions, and offerings to derive significant impact for their global clients and end stakeholders. It was noted for demonstrating sustained AI and Analytics prowess, building state-of-the-art AI/Analytics best practices, crafting novel AI, Analytics & Data Science talent acquisition and retention strategies, and executing continual and driven AI, Analytics & Data Science engagements with demonstrated impact & value.

Rajiv Shah, President and Executive Board Member, Happiest Minds, said, "Being recognized with the 'Top Firms to Work for in AI & Analytics' award reflects our team's dedication to advancing AI technology for a positive societal impact. It reaffirms our mission to harness the power of artificial intelligence to drive meaningful change for our customers. Our vision for the future includes forging new partnerships, solving business problems, and pioneering AI-driven solutions. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and leveraging AI to address global challenges."

At the same event, Sridhar Mantha was conferred the 'AI Leader of the Year' award for delivering consistent and successful engagements and scalable business impact through AI & Analytics-powered offerings, solutions and platforms. Reflecting on his win, Sridhar said, "Receiving the 'AI Leader of the Year' award is a profound honor and an acknowledgment of our ongoing journey in AI innovation. Our newest business unit, Generative AI Business Services (GBS), is our first step in the journey towards exploring the new frontiers of AI, and driving significant value and outcomes. As we look ahead, we are excited to continue pioneering breakthroughs and shaping a future where AI enhances human potential."

Congratulating Happiest Minds and Sridhar Mantha on the occasion, Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO, 3AI said, "Happiest Minds, with their newest business unit, 'Generative AI Business Services,' have showcased its foresightedness in curating novel approaches impacting change across industry segments and business functions. We wish them the best and look forward to witnessing how they drive AI innovation with integrity and purpose to solve large, complex, and unresolved problems through AI & Analytics."

Happiest Minds has been lauded multiple times for its visionary nature, culture, and values. Some notable recognitions include the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023 and Top 50 India's Best Workplaces for Building a Culture of Innovation 2023. The Top Firms to Work for in AI & Analytics award is an added feather in its cap for Happiest Minds.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East. Media Contact: media@happiestminds.com

