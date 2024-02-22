

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.0852 against the euro, a 2-day low of 1.2669 against the pound and a 9-day low of 0.8750 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 1.0819, 1.2631 and 0.8795, respectively.



Moving away from an early 6-day high of 150.47 against the yen, the greenback edged down to 150.09.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slid to nearly a 3-week low of 0.6590, a 5-week low of 0.6217 and a 9-day low of 1.3453 from early highs of 0.6542, 0.6177 and 1.3498, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 0.85 against the franc, 146.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.63 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken