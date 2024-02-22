

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recruitment services provider Hays plc (HAS.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax fell 71 percent to 27.6 million pounds from last year's 94.0 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 0.77 pence, down 81 percent from last year's 4.11 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 55.5 million pounds, compared to 94.0 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 2.37 pence, compared to 4.11 pence last year.



Net fees dropped 11 percent to 583.3 million pounds from 651.9 million pounds in the prior year. Net fees declined 9 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Further, the Board proposes an unchanged FY24 interim dividend of 0.95 pence per share.



