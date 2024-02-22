

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L), on Thursday, reported H1 profit before tax of £182.5 million or 28.5p per share versus £197.6 million or 33.1p per share last year.



Underlying profit before tax increased to £221.5 million or 34.6p per share from the previous year's £211.9 million or 35.5p per share.



Revenue for the period amounted to £368.2 million, 5% higher than the prior year's revenue of £350.0 million.



Dan Olley, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our first half results are a reflection of the fundamentals of our business; AUA has increased to a record £142.2bn, revenue has increased 5% to £368.2m and our underlying profit before tax at £221.5m is also up 5%.'



