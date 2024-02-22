

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L), a provider of paper an packaging solutions, Thursday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 682 million euros for the full year, lower than 1.560 billion euros a year ago, hurt mainly by decrease in revenue due to lower selling prices and sales volumes.



Excluding special items, underlying profit before tax declined to 709 million euros from 1.318 billion euros last year.



Profit from continuing operations decreased to 521 million euros or 103.5 cents per share from 1.259 billion euros or 244.4 cents per share in the previous year.



Underlying profit from continuing operations was 542 million euros or 107.8 cents per share, down from 1.022 billion euros or 195.6 cents per share last year.



Underlying earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization or EBITDA was 1.201 billion euros in the year, lower than 1.848 billion euros a year ago.



The company posted a net loss of 153 million euros or 31.5 cents per share for the year compared with a profit of 1.452 billion euros or 299.2 cents per share in the previous year.



Revenue for the year dropped to 7.330 billion euros from 8.902 billion euros a year ago.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 46.67 euro cents per share, to be paid on May 14 to shareholders on the register on April 5.



