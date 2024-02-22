DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Feb-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 359.0527 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 824487 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 305219 EQS News ID: 1842593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 22, 2024 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)