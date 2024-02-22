DJ Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc (DAXX LN) Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Feb-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 157.9543 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4068811 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 305239 EQS News ID: 1842637 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

