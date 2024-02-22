DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MILL LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Feb-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.5546 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7224857 CODE: MILL LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MILL LN Sequence No.: 305415 EQS News ID: 1842999 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 22, 2024 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)