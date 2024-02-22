Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
22.02.2024 | 09:49
Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (EBUY LN) 
Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
22-Feb-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.7849 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15132386 
CODE: EBUY LN 
ISIN: LU2023678878 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2023678878 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EBUY LN 
Sequence No.:  305417 
EQS News ID:  1843003 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1843003&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2024 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
