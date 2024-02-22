

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private sector activity contracted at a slower pace in February, flash survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.



The composite output index rose to a nine-month high of 47.7 in February from 44.6 in January. The score was also above economists' forecast of 45.0 but below the neutral 50.0 indicating contraction.



At 48.0, the services Purchasing Managers' Index increased from 45.4 in January. The expected score was 45.7.



The manufacturing PMI came in at an 11-month high of 46.8, up from 43.1 in the previous month. The score was also above forecast of 43.5.



'France's economy is in recovery mode,' Hamburg Commercial Bank Economist Norman Liebke said.



'Even if the economy continues to shrink, this is happening at a much slower pace, as the composite PMI has improved by more than three points,' added Liebke.



