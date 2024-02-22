DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) (PRUB LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Feb-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3267994 CODE: PRUB LN ISIN: LU2621112452 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB LN Sequence No.: 305464 EQS News ID: 1843099 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 22, 2024 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)