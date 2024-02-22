Orion Oyj: Orion and Save the Children Finland announce cooperation to promote well-being of children in Finland and globally

ORION CORPORATION

PRESS RELEASE

22 FEBRUARY 2024 at 11.00 EET



Orion and Save the Children Finland announce cooperation to promote well-being of children in Finland and globally



Orion Corporation and Save the Children Finland have signed a cooperation agreement for the year 2024. With Orion's donation of EUR 50,000, Save the Children Finland will promote the well-being of underprivileged children and young people in Finland and the availability of vital health and nutrition services in the East African region.

"At Orion, elements of social responsibility are considered from the entire value chain to the final user of the medicine, the patient. We want to take responsibility for people's well-being not only in our own value chain, but also in society at large," says Liisa Hurme, President and CEO of Orion.

More than 120,000 children currently live in low-income families in Finland, and the number is feared to grow. Similarly, in recent years, children around the world have been affected by crises and conflicts, both directly and indirectly. In the East African region, shortages of basic needs such as nutritious food, medicines and health care are growing.

"As a global company, we are aware of the significant impact that recent crises and conflicts have had on an increasing number of families in Finland and around the world. Building well-being is at the core of everything we do, and this is the mission we are now undertaking with Save the Children Finland to support the children and families most in need," Hurme adds.

Orion's support will be distributed to Save the Children Finland's Fuel for Life -program and, in its international work, to activities promoting health and nutrition services in East Africa.

Fuel for life -program promotes the equality, participation, and positive development of children and youth. The goal is to bring lasting changes in the lives of children, both at the individual and societal levels. Over 60 local associations of Save the Children Finland, along with the regional offices, provide support to children and young people whose opportunities for hobbies or secondary education are threatened due to low-income circumstances or other social challenges. Additionally, food aid is distributed in the form of gift cards to families facing financial difficulties.

Every child has the right to live as healthy as possible and to receive the best possible nutrition. Save the Children Finland ensures, through its Health & Nutrition programs, among other things, adequate nutrition for children and the treatment of malnutrition, as well as enabling their access to proper healthcare. Through Save the Children Finland's mobile and maintained health clinics, it can be ensured that children and families in project areas in East Africa, including Sudan, receive the assistance they need. Additionally, Save the Children Finland provides parents with information on good nutrition.

"Our long-term goal is for children to grow and thrive in a safe environment, both in Finland and globally. Together with children and our partners, we improve children's lives in both everyday life and amidst crises, building a better future for them. In addition to providing immediate support and assistance to children and families, we aim to bring about sustainable positive changes and lasting improvements in children's lives," says Hanna Markkula-Kivisilta, Secretary General of Save the Children Finland.

"We warmly thank Orion for their trust in our important work and their willingness to support and be part of our international community. It is of paramount importance for us to build long-term partnerships with companies for whom responsibility means tangible actions and who, together, want to contribute to a better future for our society," Markkula-Kivisilta adds.



About Orion

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



About Save the Children Finland



Save the Children is the world's leading politically and religiously non-affiliated children's organization and a professional in child protection. We secure every child's right to life, protection, learning, and participation in Finland and worldwide. Save the Children works to promote children's rights in over 120 countries every single day, with over 100 years of experience. We are among the first to be present in the most challenging situations, where children's inequality is greatest and conditions are most difficult. We continue our work until we are no longer needed. We bring children and adults together to build a permanently better future. Because children's future begins now.





Contact persons:

Terhi Ormio, VP, Communications

Orion Corporation

Tel. +358 50 966 4646

E-mail: terhi.ormio@orion.fi

Johanna Mäkelä, Head of Corporate Partnerships

Save the Children Finland

Tel. +358 40 529 4475

E-mail: johanna.makela@pelastakaalapset.fi

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR