

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK), a Spanish renewable company, Thursday reported an increase in preliminary net profit for the full year, supported by an investment of 11.38 billion euros.



For the 12 months, net income moved up by 10.7 percent to 4.8 billion euros.



Grids and offshore wind were the main drivers of an annual investment of 11.38 billion euros across all geographies.



EBITDA was 14.42 billion euros, up 9 percent from the previous year.



Iberdrola will pay an annual dividend of 0.55 euro per share, an increase of 10.8 percent from the previous year.



Looking ahead, Ignacio Galan, Executive Chairman of Iberdrola, said: 'After a year of record investments, our enhanced financial solidity means we will continue to invest significantly in the energy transition in 2024. New investment frameworks in networks and our offshore wind projects under construction will help us to deliver strong and profitable growth for the year.'



For the full year, the company expects an annual net profit growth of 5 percent to 7 percent, driven by a planned investment of 12 billion euros.



