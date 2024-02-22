

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Thursday, giving up early gains following Nvidia's strong earnings.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,657 after losing 0.7 percent on Wednesday.



Drug maker AstraZeneca dropped 1.6 percent on going ex-dividend.



Advertising giant WPP tumbled 3 percent despite delivering full-year results largely in line with expectations,



Lloyds Banking Group declined 1.3 percent despite reporting a significant increase in annual profit.



Rolls-Royce soared 6.4 percent. The engineering firm forecast improved performance in 2024 after annual profit more than doubled last year.



Anglo American gained 3.2 percent. The mining giant said it would buy and integrate Vale SA's Serpentina project with its adjacent Minas-Rio mine in Brazil.



