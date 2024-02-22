The personalised and interactive videos show subscribers a data-driven look at their reading journey throughout the year.

The Financial Times has launched its fourth year-in-review campaign using Idomoo's Personalised Video technology to show subscribers around the world their personal reading journey in 2023.

The data-driven video campaign built on the success of their past campaigns, expanding it by highlighting what subscribers can look forward to this year and more opportunities to engage with relevant calls to action.

Combining creative from AlphaGrid with Idomoo's Next Generation Video Platform, the videos merge dynamic scenes with personalised data points, such as the subscriber's first name, topics followed, favourite reading day, and how they compare with other FT readers. As in past years, each year-in-review video was also interactive, allowing users to take actions like opting in for notifications about top stories or signing up for a newsletter.

"This has become one of our keystone annual customer relationship campaigns for two critical reasons it's always really well received amongst our readers and our staff alike, and it has real measurable business impact, driving customer engagement in our content as well as subscriber retention," said Marie Goddard, Director of Customer Relationships at Financial Times. "Utilising a video format really helps ensure maximum audience engagement in the campaign and helps our audience see the value of their subscription with us."

Year after year, the campaign is a hit with subscribers. An astonishing 93% of viewers finished watching their video last year, many watching it more than once, and engagement with the in-video CTAs is consistently high. Even better, fans share their personalised videos across social media, further spreading brand awareness with the hashtag MyYearWithTheFT.

"We're excited to work with the Financial Times on these dynamic campaigns that not only have great creative but also deliver real business value by promoting subscriptions," said Yaron Dishon, Idomoo CRO. "We look forward to wowing Financial Times readers again next year."

The Financial Times is one of the world's leading business news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of 1.2 million, more than one million of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.

Idomoo's Next Generation Video Platform enables the real-time creation and distribution of innovative video formats, such as Personalised Video, Enterprise AI Video and Interactive Video, as well as dynamic marketing collateral like infographics and GIFs. Clients include USAA, JPMorgan Chase, Google, Vodafone, Ubisoft, NHS, Oracle and American Airlines. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.

