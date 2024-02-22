

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices eked out modest gains on Thursday as concerns about supply offset industry data showing another hefty build in U.S. inventories.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.4 percent to $83.36 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $78.23.



Due to continued attacks on commercial vehicles in the Red Sea route, tankers have been diverting to longer routes. Houthi rebels have reportedly said ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea are their latest maritime targets.



With no immediate possibility of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, it is uncertain when the vessels will start using their normal routes again.



Meanwhile, inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) proved to be a mixed bag.



Crude stocks rose 7.17 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 16, according to API data released on Wednesday.



That was much more than expectations for a build of 4.3 million barrels and marked a third straight week of builds in inventories.



Gasoline stockpiles also rose while distillate fuel inventories declined.



