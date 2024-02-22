

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The pound rose to nearly a 9-year high of 190.84 against the yen and nearly a 3-week high of 1.2710 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 189.90 and 1.2631, respectively.



The pound advanced to a 2-day high of 0.8547 against the euro, from an early 2-day low of 0.8575.



Moving away from an early 6-day low of 1.1084 against the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 1.1134.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 192.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the greenback, 0.86 against the euro and 1.12 against the franc.



