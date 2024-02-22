Presentation to Focus on How GenAI Is Reshaping Telecom and Its Potential Uses Across Industries to Transform Business Operations and Positively Impact Customers

Netcracker Technology:

Who:

Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO, Netcracker

Motoo Nishihara, Corporate EVP CTO, NEC

What: Keynote Presentation:Beyond ChatGPT: The Future of Generative AI in Business

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 4:15 p.m. CET

Where: MWC Stage A,Hall 6,Fira Gran Via, Barcelona

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

