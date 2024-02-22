

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French manufacturers' confidence improved more-than expected and returned to its long-term average in February, largely on the back of improved past production and the overall order book, monthly data from the statistical office INSEE revealed Thursday.



The manufacturing sentiment index rose to a 4-month high of 100 in February from 98 in the previous month. Economists had expected confidence to increase to 99.



In addition, the index returned to its long-term average of 100.0.



In February, the rebound was primarily attributed to improved opinions on production's evolution over the past three months. The corresponding index came out of the negative horizon and stood at 0 versus -8 in January.



The index measuring overall order books rose somewhat to -17 from -19.



The survey showed that general production expectations were slightly more negative in February, with the relevant index falling to -8 from -7 in January.



Manufacturers' expectations regarding their own financial situation in the next three months weakened, falling to 5 in February from 7 in the prior month.



The sub-index for the expected trend in selling prices in the next three months decreased to 0 in February from 4.0 in the previous month.



The overall business confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, weakened to 98 in February from 99 in the prior month.



