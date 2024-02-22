VVater LLC: VVater Announces the Appointment of Mr. Greg Lee as Chief Financial Officer

High Profile CEO joins VVATER

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / VVater, a US-based next-generation water treatment company, artificial beach, and property developer, announced today the appointment of Mr. Greg Lee to the VVater Leadership team as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Greg Lee Comments

Before joining VVater, Greg was an intricate part of the modern Livestrong Foundation, serving as its CFO for over 10 years, and subsequently taking the foundation to new heights as its CEO for 6 years. Through his very successful and prolific career, with a formidable track record from his early years at Ernest & Young to the Senior Vice President of Finance for the University of Texas Investment Management Company, Greg is a registered CPA and a seasoned, strategic, highly skilled executive who brings over 40 years of experience.

Mr. Kevin Gast, Chairman & CEO of VVater, added, "As VVater navigates its explosive growth and demand, it was paramount that we added an Executive with Swiss Army Knife capabilities, CPA qualifications, and a wide width of experience. I can confidently and comfortably say Greg brings all those attributes and more to the table. Having Greg at the helm of the Finance & Investment divisions, we not only have a steady hand at the wheel but an individual who will ensure that we keep an eye on our fuel efficiencies as we reach new heights."

In addition to his noteworthy career and accomplishments, Greg's academic credentials are equally notable. He swiftly completed his BBA in Accounting from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business, among other qualifications and certifications.

Greg Lee stated, "I am honored to join VVater at such a pivotal time in the water industry. The opportunity to lead the financial and investment direction of a company at the forefront of sustainable water solutions is incredibly exciting. VVater's commitment to innovation and making a meaningful impact on global water challenges aligns perfectly with my professional ethos and personal passion for changing lives. VVater has a dream management team and a very strong Board; as such, I cannot wait to work alongside Kevin, trailblazing a new era of water treatment."

About VVater:

VVater is a US-based, next-generation water treatment company that aims to provide Water for Humankind with a cornerstone of sustainability and a promise of a better, healthier tomorrow-servicing various industries and markets around the world from Real Estate, Wastewater Treatment, Municipal Potable Water, and multiple others, in particular, focusing on the recovering and recycling of different waters in a centralized or decentralized way. The company also does artificial beaches, urban lagoons, wave pools, surf parks, aquatics, sewage treatment, wastewater, and drinking water.

