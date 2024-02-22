U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge Raised Nearly a Half Million Dollars for Injured Polo Players and Their Families

Global, Sport-Inspired Brand Hosted Charitable Event at the USPA National Polo Center

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), was Title and Official Apparel Sponsor of the U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge, the marquee fundraising event of the Polo Players Support Group (PPSG), hosted at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) on the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field 1. Held on Feb. 17, 2024, at NPC, the spectacular charitable event was full of activities for attendees to enjoy, all to benefit the PPSG.





As Title and Official Apparel Sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn. provided branded performance jerseys to all competing players, alongside a monetary donation for the PPSG, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to ill or seriously injured players and grooms in the polo community. Since its inception in 2002, the PPSG has helped recipients and their network of family and friends with their collected donations of over $3 million.

The charitable event included the premier event, a 40-Goal match between two balanced teams of some of the world's best polo players, including Adolfo Cambiaso, Poroto Cambiaso, Jero Del Carril, Magoo Laprida, Tomy Panelo, Polito Pieres, Tomas Garcia del Rio, and Hilario Ulloa. There was also an opening ceremony, a trophy ceremony, and the Future 10's kids match, all followed by a special gala dinner and auction at the NPC's Pavilion. All activities and auction bids, including signed player jerseys amongst other high-value items, contributed toward the PPSG mission to support the polo community in times of need, raising over $450,000.

"As Title and Official Apparel Sponsor of the U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge, this event plays a crucial role within the polo community, which aligns with our sport-inspired brand's mission to support the sport of polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We also love that U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to the sport of polo and the polo community can be highlighted by supporting organizations like the Polo Players Support Group at the USPA's world-class National Polo Center."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn.?is the official brand of the?United States Polo Association (USPA),?the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of households globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global.?In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital presence.?Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit?uspoloassnglobal.com?and follow?@uspoloassn.?

USPA Global is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content.?A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPA Global and ESPN, now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.

Polo Player Support Group

The Polo Players Support Group (PPSG) is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization providing financial assistance to seriously injured or ill players and grooms. In 2000, the 40-Goal Rob Walton Benefit was created to raise money for 8-goal Polo Hall of Famer Rob Walton, who was paralyzed in a polo accident. In this inaugural event, many of the best polo players in the world donated their time and efforts to play this exhibition match and raise funds. Inspired by the Rob Walton Benefit, the PPSG was founded and created the annual U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge to raise funds to help members of the polo community in financial crisis caused by physical injury or illness. Since its inception in 2002, $3,000,000 has been given to more than 100 members of the polo industry. For more information, visit polosupport.com.

