

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $988 million, or $4.64 per share. This compares with $106 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $111 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $988 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.64 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.52



