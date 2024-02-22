

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices increased for the third straight month in January, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industries rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in January, slightly faster than the 2.1 percent increase in December.



Factory gate prices for chemicals and chemical products alone grew by 22.7 percent annually in January, and those for beverages rose by 10.3 percent. Prices for fish and fish products were 5.9 percent higher.



Meanwhile, prices for dairy products plunged by 28.4 percent, and those for other food products slid by 10.1 percent.



Prices for domestic sales decreased 3.7 percent in January from a year ago, while those for the export market rose by 1.6 percent.



Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices plunged 38.34 percent annually in January, and those for construction products slid by 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rebounded 1.4 percent versus a 0.6 percent fall in December.



