

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Meta has announced that it is expanding Instagram's creator marketplace to eight new markets to help more brands and creators work together on partnerships.



In 2022, the social media giant began testing the creator marketplace in the U.S., a tool for brands and creators to connect and collaborate around partnership opportunities.



Over the next few weeks, Meta plans to invite creators and brands based in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Japan, India and Brazil to join Instagram's creator marketplace. Chinese export brands will also be invited to connect with onboarded creators in countries outside of China, according to Meta.



Instagram's creator marketplace can help brands easily find relevant creators for any kind of collaboration, but one of the most powerful is partnership ads. Formerly known as branded content ads, it allows advertisers to amplify content with a creator or other partner's handle to scale their collaborations.



Brands join Instagram's creator marketplace in Meta Business Suite. Creators join from their professional dashboard in the Instagram app. Creators can indicate brands and interests relevant to them. Creators can also create a portfolio to highlight what makes them unique.



Creators receive brand messages in a dedicated Partnership Messages folder at the top of the Primary tab. Brands can reach out to creators directly or create and send a project to multiple creators outlining the branded content or partnership ad opportunity. Creators can review the details and requirements of the opportunity, as well as the rate, all within the Instagram app.



Once brands and creators come to an agreement, they are ready to create. Advertisers can boost organic Instagram content as partnership ads, including branded content with the paid partnership label, or they can create new partnership ads in Ads Manager.



