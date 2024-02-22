

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Negative sentiment triggered by hints of the Fed being in no hurry to slash rates were offset by the strong earnings boost from the corporate sector. NVIDIA reported earnings and revenue par expectations and also upgraded on revenue guidance, lifting stock market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures surged ahead. Major European benchmarks recorded strong gains. Asian shares rallied.



The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices edged up amidst a larger-than-expected inventory build in the U.S. Gold prices rose mildly. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,781.10, up 0.44% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,050.40, up 1.38% Germany's DAX at 17,363.55, up 1.43% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,683.41, up 0.27% France's CAC 40 at 7,885.46, up 0.94% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,837.75, up 1.31% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,116.00, up 2.13% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,611.20, up 0.04% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,988.36, up 1.27% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,742.95, up 1.45%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0846, up 0.26% GBP/USD at 1.2669, up 0.28% USD/JPY at 150.24, down 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.6579, up 0.44% USD/CAD at 1.3465, down 0.30% Dollar Index at 103.70, down 0.30%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.306%, down 0.41% Germany at 2.4355%, down 0.18% France at 2.911%, down 0.44% U.K. at 4.1310%, up 0.58% Japan at 0.709%, down 0.98%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $83.09, up 0.07%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $77.96, up 0.06%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,038.15, up 0.19%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $51,586.43, up 0.52% Ethereum at $2,986.72, up 2.31% BNB at $380.82, up 4.42% Solana at $105.88, up 2.25% XRP at $0.5454, up 0.76%.



