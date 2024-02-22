McFarlane Lake Mining Limited: McFarlane Lake Mining Announces Its Selection to the Core Shack at PDAC 2024

Presenting in the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors on March 5, 2024

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (NEO:MLM)(OTCQB:MLMLF) ("McFarlane Lake" or "the Company"), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, announces that it has been selected by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") 2024 technical committee to display drill core from its High Lake gold project located near Kenora, Ontario at the PDAC Convention's Core Shack.

The Core Shack is a distinct exhibit at the PDAC Convention, considered the world's foremost mining convention. In this exhibit, 40 mineral exploration companies showcase core samples from their new or ongoing projects that have produced promising drilling results. The exhibit displays recent mineral discoveries from around the world, along with maps, charts, and technical information.

To learn more about McFarlane Lake Mining's High Lake property, visit booth 3108 in the Investors Exchange, Level 800, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, on Sunday, March 3rd and Monday, March 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5:00 pm.

Corporate Spotlight Presentation

Mark Trevisiol, McFarlane Lake CEO and President, will also present at the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors at PDAC 2024. The presentation will be part of the Gold Session on March 5, 2024, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in Room 801B at the Convention Centre.

"We are pleased to be able to showcase the progress we have achieved at High Lake, where we have identified a high-grade gold resource with significant potential for expansion," said Mark Trevisiol, President and CEO of McFarlane Lake. "In July 2023, we filed an NI 43-101 compliant technical report that identified 96,200 Inferred ounces and 45,800 Indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 10.43 grams per tonne of gold and 9.38 grams per tonne of gold, respectively, in the Purdex Zone on the High Lake property. We have recently resumed drilling at High Lake focused on expanding the identified mineral resources."

Table 1: Purdex Zone Underground Mineral Resource at 2.6 g/t Au cut-off

Classification Tonnes (k) Au (g/t) Au (k Oz) Indicated 152 9.38 45.8 Inferred 287 10.43 96.2

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Robert Kusins, Vice President of Geology of McFarlane. Mr. Kusins is a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101. However, Mr. Kusins is not independent of the Company by virtue of his position.

About McFarlane Lake Mining

McFarlane Lake is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the High Lake mineral property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and the West Hawk Lake mineral property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border. In addition, McFarlane Lake holds the McMillan and Mongowin mineral property located 70 km west of Sudbury and owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property 115 km east of Timmins. McFarlane is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

To learn more, visit: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/

Additional information on McFarlane Lake can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

