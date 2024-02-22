Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - The Coreum Development Foundation unveiled a new Student Ambassador and University Program. An initiative specifically tailored for college students eager to kickstart their careers in the blockchain field. The program includes a series of educational workshops, practical hands-on experiences, and mentorship opportunities, all spearheaded by the Coreum engineering team.





Coreum Launches University Program

A Hands-On Blockchain Program for Students

The initial phase of this program focuses on key educational institutions across North America. In partnership with student-led blockchain associations, developer-centric workshops and symposiums will be held at the University of Calgary and the University of California, Irvine. These events will take place on campus in March 2024.

"The workshops are designed to provide hands-on experience, enhancing portfolios with innovative, production-ready user-end applications. An experience with the potential to ignite business ventures and various career opportunities as students transition from university to the professional world." - Favio Velarde, Head of Growth and Partnerships at Coreum.

With the integration of blockchain technology into educational curricula still in its nascent stages, student associations are leading the charge by forging active partnerships with industry-leading firms; ultimately, creating collaborative spaces that foster innovation and growth in the tech education sector.

"Most people don't realize how much of an impact university blockchain organizations have on the current and future web3 ecosystem. We publish research, build on-chain, participate in governance, and educate the next generation of web3 developers." - Anish Lathker - President of Blockchain at UCI

Coreum's Open-Source Modules and On-Chain Bounties for Students

With a veteran team of blockchain-native developers, Coreum is leading several research initiatives aimed at redefining network performance in terms of speed, modularity, and security, all part of its open-source commitment.



This dedication to collaborative development is echoed in the foundation's efforts to empower faculty and students not only with essential skills but with the right tools. These efforts include non-proprietary modules and guides covering WASM Smart Contract Programming, Smart Token issuance, WebApp development, DAO infrastructure, and Tokenization frameworks, all of which ultimately contribute to an environment of innovative learning and practical application.

"At the University of Calgary, we are excited to partner with Coreum, a collaboration that aligns with our mission to educate and empower the next generation of developers. This partnership will provide our students the opportunity to develop on an enterprise-grade blockchain and build projects with real-world use cases." - Emir Avci, President & Co-Founder at UCBS

Furthermore, Coreum is pioneering an innovative approach to network expansion by transforming learning into a Web3-native experience through its Student Ambassador Program.

The program aims to provide students with the skills and knowledge required to actively participate in the blockchain industry. Selected ambassadors will be tasked with establishing a blockchain association at their university as a DAO, sustaining active participation in Coreum's governance along with recurrent workshops, and research-oriented scholarly articles.

The initiative intends to reach students globally from various fields beyond engineering, including business, marketing, UX/UI design, and compliance. The aim is to provide hands-on blockchain experience and incentivize involvement with on-chain bounties, fostering a dynamic community of skilled professionals and thought leaders.

"Students aren't just learning; they are active participants in the Coreum ecosystem-key contributors incentivized through Coreum network incentives upon task completion." - Helwan Mandé - Developer Relations Advocate at Coreum

The foundation expects to forge agreements with five additional top universities worldwide by the end of the year, further cementing its global reach and impact. If you are a university representative looking to incorporate blockchain networks into a program or initiative, contact the team at partnership@coreum.com.

About Coreum

Coreum is a third-generation blockchain tailored for enterprises, boasting ISO 20022 compatibility interoperability through IBC and Smart Tokens. It offers high throughput with up to 7,000 TPS, cost-efficiency, and scalability. With WASM-based smart contracts and a low-latency PoS network, Coreum enables quick, secure application development, advancing decentralized technology adoption in large organizations.

