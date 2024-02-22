Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce staking of additional exploration claims at the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, following shallow high-grade copper and zinc intersected in drilling completed during Q4 2023 (see Table 1).

Drilling results included:

SHN23001: 10.0 m grading 0.92% Cu, 4.70% Zn, 0.37 g/t Au and 10.8 g/t Ag (2.74% CuEq) from 76.0 m;

SHN23011: 9.3 m grading 0.85% Cu, 4.01% Zn, 1.08 g/t Au and 17.6 g/t Ag (3.09% CuEq) from 44.2 m;

The additional claims secure the along strike potential of massive sulphides intersected during the Q4 2023 drilling. Utilising this new data, an extensive and ongoing target generation program at Sherridon identified a range of high merit targets, which will be followed up on during the summer 2024 field season with field mapping, geochemistry, geophysics and drilling.

Sherridon is a well-known Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphide ("VHMS") VHMS camp in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, with both a significant mining history and substantial copper-rich historical resources. The Project has year-round road access, is 70 km from the mining centre of Flin Flon, and lies upon an operating rail line. The new staking is 100% owned by T2 Metals, totals 1024 hectares and lies immediately east of the existing Sherridon Joint Venture area.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said, "These new claims strengthen T2 Metals' position in the Sherridon VHMS camp, and unlock a new set of untested targets. We look forward to assessing their potential during the coming field season. Additional drill results will be released as they come available."

Twelve holes for a total of 1,500 metres were completed by T2 Metals during Q4 2023, testing a total strike length of 1,420 metres within and between the Cold Lake and Lost Lake Deposits. These two deposits occur along a VHMS horizon that is both parallel to and normally less than 850 metres perpendicular to the VHMS horizon that hosts Sherritt Gordon's historic Sherridon East and Sherridon West Mines, where 7.74 million tonnes were mined at an average grade of 2.46% Cu, 2.84% Zn, 0.6 g/t Au and 33 g/t Ag (Goetz & Froese, 1981) between 1931 and 1951.

VHMS Type Deposits

VHMS deposits are attractive high-value exploration targets that sustain much of the world's supply of zinc, copper and silver and, in addition, are a major source of critical "high tech" metals germanium and indium. They typically occur in districts or "camps" comprised of numerous deposits of various sizes. They can be very high grade and are regularly gold enriched, with large very long-life deposits being "company-makers" (eg the founding of Rio Tinto). Longer-life mining operations tend to show total production exceeding the original pre-mining size by more than three times.

HOLE_ID FROM TO Interval Cu Zn Pb Au Ag CuEq ZnEq

(m) (m) (m) % % % g/t g/t % % SHN23001 75.97 85.98 10.01 0.92 4.70 0.02 0.37 10.82 2.74 9.01 Including 75.97 80.79 4.82 1.45 6.88 0.02 0.65 16.96 4.21 13.84 Including 75.97 77.76 1.79 2.15 12.29 0.01 0.81 24.37 6.75 22.20 SHN23002 104.94 109.45 4.51 0.92 1.90 0.02 0.40 11.81 1.92 6.32 SHN23003 44.95 48.66 3.71 1.77 5.16 0.01 0.68 20.56 4.06 13.36 SHN23004 87.03 95.00 7.97 2.17 4.78 0.05 1.83 34.42 5.40 17.74 Including 87.03 90.83 3.80 4.23 9.77 0.03 2.30 54.00 9.52 31.30 Previously Reported SHN23008 49.38 63.78 14.40 0.88 2.58 0.02 0.51 9.85 2.16 7.11 Including 49.38 52.13 2.75 3.34 6.00 0.01 1.92 33.23 6.99 22.95 SHN23009 34.91 40.65 5.74 1.42 1.18 0.03 0.85 18.85 2.63 8.65 SHN23010 105.00 110.52 5.52 1.77 1.47 0.09 2.30 37.22 4.41 14.50 SHN23011 39.00 53.50 14.50 0.92 2.82 0.04 0.78 13.76 2.52 11.50 Including 44.22 53.50 9.28 0.85 4.01 0.07 1.08 17.57 3.09 10.20

Table 1: Assay Results From Batches 1 and 2, Cold and Lost Prospects, Sherridon

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

