o9 will participate in the community's Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains

o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum's Unicorn Community, which unites private start-up companies that are valued at more than $1 billion and is part of its Innovator Communities.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is the international institution for public-private cooperation, connecting communities of leaders around global issues. Its Innovator Communities are a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprising three sub-communities, which include the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators, and Unicorns, the Innovator Communities accompany members start-ups along their growth journey. WEF provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum's centers, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on critical issues.

o9 is joining the community's Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains one of the Forum's 10 centers to engage with prominent policymakers, academics, innovators, civil society representatives, and business leaders and offer unique business insights to address global issues.

"We are honored to join the WEF's Unicorn Community and look forward to discussing the global challenges we face with the foremost industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers at institutional events throughout the year and during WEF Davos 2025," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9. I look forward to sharing a perspective on how AI technology platforms can be a tool to transform how we approach global issues and empower us to find innovative solutions."

At WEF Davos 2024, o9 hosted a panel with world leaders to discuss the future of global supply chains. Read more here.

Learn more at www.o9solutions.com.

About the Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests

About o9, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations-such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery-into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222570132/en/

Contacts:

Katie Fanuko

PR team at o9

katie.fanuko@o9solutions.com