In the Green



Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) is up over 81% at $1.80. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) is up over 36% at $1.31. Root, Inc. (ROOT) is up over 27% at $11.09. Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) is up over 24% at $21.97. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is up over 21% at $12.30. Elevai Labs, Inc. (ELAB) is up over 21% at $0.93. Reborn Coffee, Inc. (REBN) is up over 20% at $2.09. Indivior PLC (INDV) is up over 15% at $20.16. DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) is up over 14% at $1.46. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is up over 13% at $762.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is up over 12% at $823.50. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) is up over 9% at $4.19. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is up over 9% at $2.00. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) is up over 6% at $1.08.



In the Red



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is down over 17% at $12.75. Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is down over 14% at $1.96. Shineco, Inc. (SISI) is down over 12% at $1.57. Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) is down over 11% at $3.35. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is down over 10% at $12.09. The9 Limited (NCTY) is down over 10% at $5.31. JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is down over 9% at $2.01. Five9, Inc. (FIVN) is down over 8% at $64.75. Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is down over 8% at $3.40. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) is down over 7% at $13.51. Sound Group Inc. (SOGP) is down over 7% at $4.10. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is down over 6% at $71.88.



