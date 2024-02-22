Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - LeAnn Boyd, Liviniti CEO, is slated to speak at the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) Capitol Conference on February 27. Held at the Washington, D.C. Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill, the 34th annual conference highlights healthcare issues that affect the health insurance industry and impact the roles of agents and brokers.

Speaking in the Industry News session, LeAnn will touch on a variety of topics, including the drivers of prescription drug costs, the impact of drug rebates, the role of biosimilars, and what healthcare payers should expect from a fully transparent PBM business model. She will also give an update on legislative initiatives regarding drug price transparency and related PBM reform efforts.

"The complex, ever-changing landscape of pharmacy benefits demands deep understanding and thoughtful solutions," LeAnn explains. "As a leader in PBM pricing transparency, Liviniti leads the discussion of critical reforms needed in today's pharmacy benefit market and develops innovative solutions to the emerging challenges of tomorrow." LeAnn has consulted with legislators at the state and federal levels, and has positioned Liviniti as a founding member of the non-partisan, not-for-profit Transparency-Rx coalition, working for lower costs, a competitive marketplace and sound drug policy.

For nearly a century, NABIP has advocated on behalf of benefits and insurance professionals, with members working to obtain insurance for clients who are struggling to balance their desire to purchase high-quality, comprehensive health coverage with the reality of rapidly escalating medical care costs. NABIP represents more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals across the US.

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

