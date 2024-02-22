

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales grew more-than-expected in January, and at the quickest pace in more than a year, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



At constant prices, retail sales climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 2.3 percent decline in December. The expected increase was 1.4 percent.



Further, this was the fastest rate of increase since September 2022, when sales had risen 4.1 percent.



In January, motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts grew the most by 22.0 percent annually, and those of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels by 13.1 percent.



On the other hand, sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear showed a sharp fall of 24.7 percent.



The monthly outcome in total retail sales was a marked decline of 19.5 percent versus an 11.0 percent rebound in December.



