Black Book Market Research: Netsmart Clinches No. 1 Spot for the 10th Consecutive Year in Black Book's Home Health Agency Users' Post-Acute Tech Survey

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Netsmart continues its exceptional performance by securing the highest customer satisfaction ratings in-home care health technology platforms, according to Black Book Research's annual client experience poll. The study, encompassing clients of 49 software competitors in subacute, home health, hospice, skilled nursing, and adult living facilities, affirms Netsmart's top IT performance for the tenth consecutive year.

"This continued recognition is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our clients and Netsmart associates, united in our commitment to delivering person-centered, value-based care," said Dawn Iddings, SVP & Managing Director of Post-Acute at Netsmart. "In today's dynamic healthcare environment, post-acute providers require an advanced, ONC-certified platform to navigate complexities and achieve optimal outcomes. By leveraging our collective knowledge and expertise, we've developed innovative technology solutions that empower our clients in their digital transformation journey, enabling success amidst the evolving landscape of healthcare."

In total, 1,605 post-acute nurses, physicians, clinicians, and specialists, as well as administrative, IT, and finance leaders from 1,391 practices and agencies, participated in the 2024 Home Health Agency EHR PM RCM survey from October 2023 to February 2024. The qualitative polling includes the user experience scores of operations, nursing and clinical staff, physicians, and support personnel. One-third of respondents include financial, administrative, and information technology professionals. Netsmart outscored 19 competitors on eight of 18 key performance indicators specific to home care technologies.

"The increasing demand for innovative post-acute software solutions arises from the necessity for technological efficiencies. These efficiencies are crucial to delivering a higher-level benefit to home healthcare providers, particularly as overpayments potentially diminish the value of ambulatory services as an alternative to high-cost inpatient services," said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Research.

"Netsmart has consistently attained the highest customer experience ratings in the post-acute technology continuum since 2015," said Brown. "Even in a challenging and complex market, Netsmart remains at the forefront of the post-acute care industry. Their product plays a crucial role in users' workflow, and patient coordination, and offers critical digital capabilities to enable success in the value-based care environment for providers."

Netsmart has been at the forefront of advancing technology for post-acute care providers. Netsmart became one of the industry's only post-acute technology platforms to achieve 100% base certification criteria earning ONC-Health IT 2015 Edition Cures Update Edition for the myUnity® EHR. In order to achieve the 21st Century Cures Update certification, Netsmart completed the new (g)(10) FHIR® API testing. The (g)(10) criteria facilitate greater interoperability and enable health information exchange (HIE) through real-time data exchange between providers, health plans, and patients, and mandates the patients' right to access their data. By achieving the (g)(10) testing and the ONC Cures Update certification, Netsmart is able to empower providers and payers using myUnity to coordinate care more effectively and efficiently, through new and enhanced standards and implementation specifications.

Looking more broadly at trends across all respondents, noteworthy technological advancements, including advanced connected home and mobile applications, are enhancing the efficiency and automation of data collection from home healthcare patients. This improvement contributes to better hospital and patient connectivity, ultimately enhancing healthcare delivery and the quality of care post-discharge.

A substantial 85% of respondents acknowledge that the persistent lack of interoperability throughout the entire patient continuum creates obstacles for post-acute care delivery on multiple fronts, particularly in areas such as care transitions, referrals, patient engagement, and provider communications. The demographic shift is evident in the fact that in 2023, the number of adults over 65 surpassed the number of children in America for the first time. Looking ahead to 2060, older adults are projected to constitute one-quarter of the U.S. population, emphasizing the existing technology challenges and gaps in home healthcare delivery.

By the fourth quarter of 2025, 20% of for-profit home health agencies anticipate upgrading or replacing their current EHR and RCM systems.

