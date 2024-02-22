Jelvix is Recognized Among the World's Best Outsourcing Providers by IAOP

An experienced technical partner is included in IAOP's 2024 Global Outsourcing 100®.

KYIV, UKRAINE / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Jelvix, a global leader in software development, is excited to announce its selection for the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) in the Rising Star Judging Size category. This award underscores Jelvix's dedication to creating digital solutions in the outsourcing industry, enhancing its position as a top choice for businesses seeking reliable and effective technical partnerships.

IAOP names Jelvix a Leader in the 2024 Global 100 Outsourcing List

"We are deeply honored to be recognized on the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP," says Sasha Andrieiev, the CEO of Jelvix. "Being acknowledged as a Rising Star in the industry validates our efforts to stay ahead in the changing digital environment and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of our capabilities."

The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 list acknowledges the leading outsourcing service providers and advisors worldwide, based on comprehensive applications and evaluations. This recognition involves a detailed scoring methodology, including reviews by an independent panel of IAOP customer members, who bring significant expertise in choosing outsourcing service providers for their companies.

"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors," says Debi Hamill, the CEO of IAOP. "This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era."

As a leader in software development and IT consulting for the most complex industries, Jelvix has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive success for clients around the globe.

About Jelvix

Jelvix is an enterprise-level technology partner with 14 years of experience in software development. With a team of over 150 experts, the company specializes in building software applications and enterprise solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients. Committed to quality, agility, and innovation, Jelvix delivers projects across diverse industries, helping clients achieve digital transformation goals. With an 81% customer retention rate, Jelvix provides businesses with growth-driving solutions.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

