Celebrating our tradition, Innovaderm Research is pleased to announce its upcoming 5th annual Breakfast Event at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) in San Diego on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7:00 AM PST. Let's mark this 5th anniversary milestone together!

This year, the event will focus on the world of Alopecia Areata (AA). We are honored to have Dr. Brett King and Dr. Natasha Mesinkovska, two globally esteemed Key Opinion Leaders in the field, who will be imparting their valuable insights and expertise. They will be sharing thoughts on "Clinical Evaluations and Current Treatments for AA" and "Experimental and Future Treatments of AA" respectively. This presents a unique opportunity to gain knowledge from leading experts in the field.

The Breakfast Event will serve as a platform to engage in insightful discussions and network with industry professionals, clinicians, and peers in dermatology clinical research.

If you plan to attend AAD in San Diego, we highly recommend reserving your place at our Breakfast Event without further ado. Please be aware that availability is limited, and early registration is advised to secure your spot.

Clinical research events like this one are crucial for advancing medical knowledge and improving patient care.

We look forward to welcoming all attendees to this exciting event.

Register here: https://chloe.insightly.services/rl/BMEXXZI5NZG1

Innovaderm Research Inc.

Innovaderm Research Inc. is a global, full-service CRO specialized in therapeutic dermatology. Founded in 2000, it partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for the collaborative management of early to late phase clinical trials. Its mission is to drive innovative research initiatives and offer new therapies for patients living with skin disease.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222114288/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Valerie Coveney

Communications Specialist

Innovaderm Research Inc.

vcoveney@innovaderm.com