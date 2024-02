The Stevie Awards: Call for Entries Issued for The 21st Annual International Business Awards®

New Technology Solution Awards Categories for Artificial Intelligence

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 22, 2024®, the world's premier business awards competition, attracting nominations from organizations in over 70 nations and territories each year.



All individuals and organizations worldwide-public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small-may submit nominations to The International Business Awards. The early-bird entry deadline, with reduced entry fees, is 10 April. The final entry deadline is 8 May, but late entries will be accepted through 12 June with payment of a late fee. Entry details are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

Juries featuring more than 150 executives worldwide will determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners will be announced on 14 August and celebrated at a gala banquet in Europe this October (date and location to be confirmed).





The International Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:

There are many new and revised features of The International Business Awards for 2024:

There are a variety of new Technology Solution Categories (https://stevieawards.com/iba/new-product-product-management-awards-categoriesBizTech) for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solutions, split into subcategories for Financial, Generative (audio, graphics, text, video), Healthcare, and other solutions. There are additional new technology categories for Cybersecurity, Digital Asset Management, Digital Employee Experience, and Knowledge Center/Help Sites.

(https://stevieawards.com/iba/new-product-product-management-awards-categoriesBizTech) for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solutions, split into subcategories for Financial, Generative (audio, graphics, text, video), Healthcare, and other solutions. There are additional new technology categories for Cybersecurity, Digital Asset Management, Digital Employee Experience, and Knowledge Center/Help Sites. There are many new Event Categories (https://stevieawards.com/iba/event-awards-categories) for Cause & Green Events including CSR Experience, Employee Giving & Volunteerism, Inclusive Events, and other Brand Experiences/Events by type including Gamified Experience, Pop-Up Experience, and Immersive Experience.

(https://stevieawards.com/iba/event-awards-categories) for Cause & Green Events including CSR Experience, Employee Giving & Volunteerism, Inclusive Events, and other Brand Experiences/Events by type including Gamified Experience, Pop-Up Experience, and Immersive Experience. There are new categories sprinkled throughout the category groups (https://stevieawards.com/iba/categories-0) for New Product & Product Management Awards, (https://stevieawards.com/iba/new-product-product-management-awards-categoriesBizTech) Mobile Site & App Awards (https://stevieawards.com/iba/mobile-site-app-awards-categories), and Website Awards. (https://stevieawards.com/iba/website-awards-categories)



Stevie Award winners in the 2023 IBAs included Ayala Land Inc. (Philippines), Anexa BPO (Mexico), Empire Eagle Food (Taiwan), EY Global Services Limited (USA), IBM Corporation (Worldwide), LLYC (Spain), Ooredoo Group (Qatar), Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia), TalkLife (United Kingdom), Turkish Aerospace (Turkey), HALKBANK (Turkey), The Dubai Digital Authority (United Arab Emirates), Viettel Group (Vietnam), and many more.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

