Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld: DRYWORLD Brands Engages PCG Advisory to Expand Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:IBGR), a premium performance sports brand, has engaged PCG Advisory, Inc., a leading firm specializing in investor relations and digital strategies, to advise the growing company's investment outreach and strategic communications.

PCG Advisory will collaborate with DRYWORLD leadership to enhance investor relations efforts and develop shareholder communications and digital strategies designed to grow the athletic brand's visibility within the investment and broader community.

"PCG Advisory is the perfect partner to help us take our groundbreaking products and innovative athletic apparel to the next level, particularly when it comes to investors and key stakeholders," said DRYWORLD Co-CEO Brian McKenzie. "As we continue to expand our footprint in the athletic wear sector, our aim is to enhance value and awareness for both customers and shareholders. We are confident that PCG offers unparalleled expertise and a true edge in that arena."

The global activewear market remains on a strongly upward trajectory, anticipated to grow from $380 billion in 2022 to $455 billion by 2028.

Last fall, DRYWORLD acquired the Brio Holding Group, Inc., opening retail distribution across more than 9,000 locations in Brazil, Columbia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. The athletic-wear company developed the first-ever waterproof thermo-regulating technical compression line for athletes.

Jeff Ramson, CEO and founder of PCG Advisory, added, "DRYWORLD has a unique position in the market with its innovative approach to athletic wear, captivating athletes worldwide. The brand's ongoing growth and strategic partnerships enhance its appeal and market presence. We look forward to sharing their innovation, expansion efforts and value proposition with the investment community."

DRYWORLD Shop| DRYWORLD Instagram | DRYWORLD Facebook | DRYWORLD Twitter | DRYWORLD TIKTOK

About DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. For more information, visit dryworldshop.com

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community. PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital, which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individuals, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com .

Please direct investor related questions for DRYWORLD to:

Catie Corcoran

PCG Advisory

646-863-6893?

catie@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current reasonable expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual operating and financial performance to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld

View the original press release on accesswire.com