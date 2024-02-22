Insurtech Leader Mylo Selected by 1-800Accountant as Digital Insurance Partner

Mylo to streamline insurance access to thousands of 1-800Accountant small business customers

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Insurtech leader Mylo today announced that it has been selected by 1-800Accountant , America's leading virtual accounting firm for small businesses, to provide a guided digital business insurance shopping experience to its network of 200,000+ businesses across real estate, e-commerce, and other industries.

By embedding Mylo's insurance intelligence platform, 1-800Accountant will now give customers one single, fast and convenient place to set up their business, arrange tax and accounting services, and protect their companies by finding the right customized business insurance for their needs.

"We're excited to partner with 1-800Accountant because we can do what we're passionate about - amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters for business owners," said Mylo CEO David Embry . "We're proud to bring our guided insurance shopping experience to their network and deliver an efficient and value-added experience to their customers."

Mylo's guided insurance buying experience sources ideal coverage that matches a business' needs with the right carriers and finds the best combination of coverage and price. Small business owners can shop digitally or with a licensed agent and receive expert coverage recommendations at the best value tailored to their companies in minutes.

1-800Accountant provides financial expertise to new and established small businesses in virtually every industry. Its services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings. By combining their services, Mylo and 1-800Accountant are bringing insurance into the conversation when significant business planning decisions are being made. This is critical, as it is estimated more than 40% of small businesses go uninsured. This partnership makes it fast and easy for small businesses to find customized business insurance solutions that can safeguard them against lawsuits, property damage and other costly surprises.

"Our services allow owners to focus their time and energy on growing their businesses while we handle the rest, which now includes business insurance," said 1-800Accountant CEO Brendon Pack. "Mylo's technology is a perfect complement to our platform, and we are excited to offer it to our business customers who represent virtually every industry across all 50 states."

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant offers services for new and experienced small business owners, with advisory support from expert CPAs. Services are efficient, affordable, and can be used individually or bundled together for maximum impact, empowering owners to focus on growth throughout their business journey. Learn more at https://1800accountant.com/about .

