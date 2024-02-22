INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Informa Markets Engineering Launches First of Its Kind, Sustainable Manufacturing Expo in North America

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Informa Markets Engineering, the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the advanced manufacturing industry, today announces the launch of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. This new event, dedicated to showcasing the latest technologies, innovations and thought leadership for progressing sustainable manufacturing processes forward, will take place February 4-5, 2025 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Sustainable manufacturing has become one of the top emerging technologies shaping the industry, spurred on by government regulations and reporting directives, investors who are demanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information to make decisions, and consumers who prioritize environmental considerations with significance, influencing brand decisions and purchasing behaviors. With the European Union's (EU) Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive in effect and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Climate Disclosure Rules expected to proceed in 2025, now is the time for manufacturers to act on planned sustainability initiatives.

Sustainable Manufacturing Expo will be the exclusive tradeshow and conference focused on the technologies and innovations that are mitigating carbon footprint, energy conservation and driving operational efficiencies and productivity in manufacturing. The show floor will feature over 150 exhibitors offering solutions like digital twin technology, biomaterials, IOT sensors, automation, cobots, edge AI and cloud computing technology, prototyping and lifecycle packaging to name a few.

Thought leadership and educational content will focus on regulatory reporting guidance, case studies examining success in implementation, product demos and expert insights from leading industry authorities in renewable and sustainable manufacturing.

To date, over 6,500 manufacturing companies have aligned to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for emissions reporting, with almost half of the commitment and targets made in 2023 alone, according to Omdia's 2024 State of Industrial Sustainability Report. In addition to this, two-thirds of companies are leveraging existing datasets, such as operational data to track environmental performance, while only 38% are currently collecting data to assess and optimize sustainability activities. Reflecting the first step in the journey with the end goal in mind, most of the set targets to be achieved are planned for the short to midterm, with over 91% of companies having milestones for compliance by 2030 or earlier. As businesses move deeper into efforts to meet ESG goals, support in navigating the future of manufacturing is necessary.

"Manufacturers seek guidance and expertise now more than ever to incorporate sustainable processes into all areas of their operations and may lack awareness of the tools and resources available to them," says Melissa Magestro, VP at Informa Markets Engineering and the founder of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. "Our goal launching this dedicated event addressing Sustainable Manufacturing is to provide leaders and companies with the platform to successfully discover, adopt and responsibly integrate initiatives for both long- and short-term needs that ultimately drive bottom line revenue with efficiencies."

"Companies need data to effectively implement changes. Not only are they going to have to publicly report their performance, but a data-led approach will be the foundation for any sustainable transition. Being able to monitor and even simulate the impact of changes to the business, across different businesses functions, and to the bottom line will only be achievable when you have data to help understand the short- and long-term implications," according to Alex West, Senior Principal Analyst, Government and Manufacturing, Omdia Group, Informa Tech.

"Sustainability has become an industry imperative as companies seek to not only meet ESG compliance standards but to also create and increase operational efficiencies across their business units," says Tom O'Reilly, VP of Sustainability, Rockwell Automation and Advisory Board Member for Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. "Data is a fundamental element of embracing sustainable manufacturing as it allows the leaders across these companies to better champion environmental initiatives by taking a holistic view of operations while also understanding executional considerations. We look forward to partnering with Informa Markets to bring the goals of the Sustainable Manufacturing Expo to fruition."

Companies with long-term sustainability roadmaps have been found to perform more effectively with an Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) score on average 11 points higher than those without a sustainability strategy, also benefitting from greater energy savings according to Omdia. As the pressures to introduce or meet ESG targets grow, the price point of sustainable operations will continue to become increasingly advantageous.

To stay up to date on the upcoming Sustainable Manufacturing Expo or to learn about exhibition opportunities at the event, please visit www.sustainablemanufacturingexpo.com.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

George Morin

Informa Markets Engineering

George.Morin@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on accesswire.com